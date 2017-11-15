He took photos of his kids with their dead mom. They were there when he dismembered her, records say

More Videos 1:59 Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:21 Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:15 'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road 1:34 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:50 Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant Justin Rey, 35, was removed from a hearing Nov. 2 following an outburst in Johnson County District Court. Rey is facing child endangerment charges following the discovery of his wife’s dismembered body in a Lenexa storage unit. Justin Rey, 35, was removed from a hearing Nov. 2 following an outburst in Johnson County District Court. Rey is facing child endangerment charges following the discovery of his wife’s dismembered body in a Lenexa storage unit. Tammy Ljungblad, pool video The Kansas City Star

Justin Rey, 35, was removed from a hearing Nov. 2 following an outburst in Johnson County District Court. Rey is facing child endangerment charges following the discovery of his wife’s dismembered body in a Lenexa storage unit. Tammy Ljungblad, pool video The Kansas City Star