Michael Zabalza Ruelas was arrested after allegedly breaking into a stranger’s house.
Michael Zabalza Ruelas was arrested after allegedly breaking into a stranger’s house. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Michael Zabalza Ruelas was arrested after allegedly breaking into a stranger’s house. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

National

He was hiding in a closet with a teen’s photo and underwear. A dog sniffed him out, cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 17, 2017 03:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

When a man returned to his Arizona home, he noticed his dog barking at a closet.

And it turned out the pup was barking for a very real reason — there was a stranger inside, according to a court document.

That stranger, identified as 34-year-old Michael Zabalza Ruelas, allegedly had lotion, a picture of the homeowner’s 16-year-old daughter and her underwear inside the closet, police said.

It happened on Nov. 9, after the unnamed homeowner returned to his house and noticed his dog yelping away at a closet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So he opened the closet doors, police say, discovering Ruelas inside.

The homeowner threatened to hit Ruelas with a crowbar, the court document alleges, and the 34-year-old sprinted out of the house. But before he was able to drive away in his grey van, the wife of the unnamed man managed to snap a picture of the car’s license plate.

She gave police a description of the van and its license plate number, while her husband noticed a photograph of his teen daughter, a pair of her underwear and a bottle of lotion. According to the court document, none of those objects were in the closet before the family left their house unattended.

Police say they eventually pulled over Ruelas’ grey van and arrested him.

Ruelas allegedly told police that he broke into the house by crawling through a window, and then went through various laundry baskets in the house to collect underwear.

He said he was already in the closet when the family returned home, the court document says, and that he kept some of the underwear after he ran out of the house and kept it in his grey van.

Ruelas was charged with a single count of second-degree burglary, AZFamily reported, and was given a bond of $3,500.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video