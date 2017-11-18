A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 1:59 Here are the 3 things that go into making a Torah 2:28 Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 0:56 Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service 1:32 Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 0:57 Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thurber's graduation Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

