Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with organ failure after checking into a Florida Hospital.
Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with organ failure after checking into a Florida Hospital. AP/Dan Steinberg
Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with organ failure after checking into a Florida Hospital. AP/Dan Steinberg

National

Former teen idol David Cassidy in critical condition with organ failure, reports say

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 18, 2017 04:42 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition after checking into a Florida hospital three days ago, his representatives have told multiple media outlets.

The 67-year-old former “Partridge Family” star was taken to the hospital in pain Wednesday, they said.

The actor — who lived in South Florida before moving to California in 2015 — was placed in an induced coma but has since been conscious and surrounded by family, according to the Associated Press.

Cassidy’s representative Jo-Ann Geffen told TMZ that doctors are rushing to get him a liver transplant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In February, Cassidy announced he has dementia, something both his mother and grandfather battled. Shortly after, he also said he would end his 50-year career.

In recent decades, the teen idol was flooded with personal problems that ranged from substance abuse, bankruptcy, divorce, foreclosure and drunk driving violations.

Cassidy has two adult children, daughter Katie, 30, and son Beau, 26.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video