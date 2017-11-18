National

When a high-speed chase ended in a shootout, this dog took a bullet for his partner

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 18, 2017 06:35 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It was around 4 a.m. when Phillip O’Shea robbed a Palm Beach bar back in May, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a crime that quickly spiraled into a high-speed chase and ended in a crash and shoot-out.

Though O’Shea ultimately got away, police spotted the man later that day in Jupiter, where he would be killed by authorities — but he wasn’t the only one that took a bullet, reported The Palm Beach Post.

Casper, a German shepherd K9 deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, was shot by the suspect, who was targeting the officers. The bullet wounded his haunches, according to WSAV.

As a result, the pup was awarded a purple heart Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service, a high honor usually awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Best way to explain, it's like another one of my kids," said the dog's partner, Deputy John Sylvester, at Wednesday's ceremony, according to News6. "When the rounds came, it was meant for a group of us. Unfortunately, he was the one who took the round."

Casper underwent surgery and has fully recovered.

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video