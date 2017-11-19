Performers dressed as Santa Claus pose for photos at the Ministry of Fun Santa School at the Ragged School Museum in east London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The Ministry of Fun Santa School is Britain's only genuine training school for professional Santas, preparing them to help out in grottos, department stores, attractions and events over the Christmas period.
Performers dressed as Santa Claus pose for photos at the Ministry of Fun Santa School at the Ragged School Museum in east London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The Ministry of Fun Santa School is Britain's only genuine training school for professional Santas, preparing them to help out in grottos, department stores, attractions and events over the Christmas period. Matt Dunham AP
Performers dressed as Santa Claus pose for photos at the Ministry of Fun Santa School at the Ragged School Museum in east London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The Ministry of Fun Santa School is Britain's only genuine training school for professional Santas, preparing them to help out in grottos, department stores, attractions and events over the Christmas period. Matt Dunham AP

National

Want to sit on Santa’s lap? Forget it, kid. Santa is by appointment only this year

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 03:45 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you’ll need a reservation to see him.

At Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in New York, a chance to sit on Saint Nick’s lap is by appointment only this year, for the first time ever.

Starting Monday, eager families can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance. No walk-ins are allowed. Admission is free to Santaland Herald Square and runs from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

Macy’s says the new arrangement is intended to cut down on wait times and make it easier to see the man in the red suit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Santa’s a popular guy, so the wait times to meet him have been quite long in previous years, especially on our busiest days,” the company said.

Santaland is a 13,000-square-foot North Police village complete with live elves and a train display, plus the world-famous Santa, immortalized in the film “Miracle on 34th Street.” The store opened in 1902.

The department store says families can cancel a reservation and make a new one at any time.

And they say don’t be too early or late for the time slot, and be sure to check in with an elf when arriving.

“Santa’s day is packed! To help keep him on schedule, please arrive within your time slot,” the company said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video