It started with a ‘butt dial.’ It ended with two arrests and a SWAT team, police say

The 911 call police received early Sunday morning was head-scratching.
There was no one speaking on the other end of the line, police in York, Maine told the Press Herald, but the dispatcher could hear yelling and arguing in the background.
Eventually, the person who had inadvertently called hung up. But not before police were able to use the cellphone towers picking up the phone’s signal to trace its source.
“The butt dial was the reason for our involvement,” Sgt. Luke Ernenwein told the Press Herald.
Never miss a local story.
When police arrived at the home the call was coming from just before 1 a.m., they found underage kids drinking at a party. Police arrested Leighlon Anderson, the 45-year-old owner of the home, for allowing minors to consume alcohol, according to seacoastonline.com.
Anderson had run out into the driveway as police showed up and apologized, saying they hadn’t meant to call 911, police told seacoastonline.com. But police charged Anderson anyway, cutting the party short and clearing the underage house party, WCSH reports.
Less than an hour later, though, shortly after 1:30 a.m., police got another call from the residence.
This time, the caller said that a man at the house had pointed a gun at one of the minors who had been at the party, the Press Herald reports. When the man found out that the police were on there way, he allegedly fled to the home’s attic to hide — along with three weapons.
“They were all intoxicated, including the person with the gun, so it raised the threat level of it all right there,” Sgt. Brian Curtin told WGME. “When alcohol is introduced, people's ability to make correct decisions sometimes is diminished.”
Joseph Coreau, 36, had come down from the attic and surrendered by the time police and a local SWAT team arrived, WGME reports. Coreau has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, the Press Herald reports, and is being held at the York County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Anderson, the homeowner, told WGME that she and Coreau had just been on their fourth date the night they were both arrested. She said that Coreau was angry when police were called and thought it had been done on purpose, so he went into Anderson’s daughter’s bedroom and retrieved three firearms from under the bed, Anderson told the TV station.
Then, Coreau picked up one of the guns and pointed it at a friend of Anderson’s daughter, Anderson told WGME.
When police and the SWAT team arrived, they evacuated the house, the Press Herald reports. No one was injured, but police did recover three loaded guns in the attic where Coreau had been hiding when police first arrived.
Comments