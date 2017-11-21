Anthony Berry, 16, was adopted Friday by his former teacher in Beaumont, Texas.
Anthony Berry, 16, was adopted Friday by his former teacher in Beaumont, Texas. ABC News Youtube screenshot
Anthony Berry, 16, was adopted Friday by his former teacher in Beaumont, Texas. ABC News Youtube screenshot

National

He’d been in foster care since age 9. ‘How many kids my age get adopted nowadays?’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 21, 2017 10:56 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

On Adoption Day, the Jefferson County Courthouse, about 85 miles east of Houston, was decked out like a scene from The Wizard of Oz, ready for a celebration after the group of foster kids and their foster parents lined up outside were to be formally joined as families, according to KBMT-TV.

One of those foster kids, 16-year-old Anthony, was well past his days of playing pretend, but he was every bit as excited as the littler ones.

“I really couldn’t sleep last night,” Anthony, who officially became Anthony Berry Friday after his former teacher adopted him, told ABC News. “I told moms, ‘I don’t think I’m going to be able to sleep.’ She was like, ‘I don’t think I am, either.’”

Bennie Berry was Anthony’s English teacher at Pathways Learning Center in Beaumont, according to KBMT. He didn’t think he even wanted to be adopted until he met Bennie in Nov. 2016, according to ABC News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But in January, he asked her to look at the state adoption web site with him.

“At first I thought he was making jokes until he actually explained the situation,” Bennie Berry told multiple news outlets. “And then we struck a deal. Finish your assignment, and you can show me the website.”

How’s that for motivation?

The 18 children adopted in Beaumont on Friday were part of what has become known as National Adoption Day, an effort celebrated in over 400 U.S. cities to find foster children forever homes and bring awareness to the more than 110,000 children in foster care throughout the country.

In Toledo, Ohio, a family of five officially came together on National Adoption Day as well, after a boy caught his 21-year-old father choking his younger brother during a domestic dispute, according to WTOL-TV. Kevin, Kingston and their little sister Ka’Liah, the newest addition to the family, are all Martins now, and celebrated the occasions in Judge Jack Puffenberger’s courtroom Friday.

In Texas alone, according to a release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 5,395 children have been adopted in 2017, and 6,685 more are awaiting adoption.

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Pause
A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story 2:15

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 3:42

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

  • Daring escape from Ukraine brings an orphan to her new family

    As an orphan in Ukraine, Ana Katruk was deemed unadoptable. But thanks to much hard work and prayer, she’s now officially the daughter of Mike and Kristy Johnson of Cary, NC.

Daring escape from Ukraine brings an orphan to her new family

As an orphan in Ukraine, Ana Katruk was deemed unadoptable. But thanks to much hard work and prayer, she’s now officially the daughter of Mike and Kristy Johnson of Cary, NC.

Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Pause
A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story 2:15

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 3:42

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video