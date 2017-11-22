A man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 2:55 Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:35 Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:14 Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 2:01 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy

SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy