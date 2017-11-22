They ran a prostitution ring out of a senior facility, and paid the women with drugs, cops say

Two men were arrested last Tuesday for allegedly running a prostitution ring in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, that sometimes operated out of a senior living facility in the town, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.
It started this spring, when local police noticed a marked increase in reports of prostitution in some parts of Pittsfield, the police department wrote.
So they put officer Brenna Dorr on the case, and she soon discovered that many of the prostituted women were recruited by a man named Randy Lambach, police said.
Lambach, 45, allegedly sought out women with drug problems to use in his prostitution ring.
Never miss a local story.
“Many, if not all, of the women recruited by Lambach are suffering from severe addiction issues,” the police department wrote.
The 45-year-old would then advertise the women by taking pictures of them and sharing them on social media, according to police. He also allegedly arranged meetings with interested men, often waiting nearby and watching from a doorway or closet to collect money after, the Berkshire Eagle reported, with prices ranging from $80 for a half-hour to $200 for a full hour.
The Pittsfield Police Department wrote Lambach paid women with heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs “in lieu of cash.”
Lambach also allegedly conducted his prostitution ring out of 65-year-old Joseph VanWert’s apartment, which was located in a senior living facility, police said.
Police said Lambach was allegedly seen bringing at least five women to VanWert’s apartment, according to the Berkshire Eagle, and VanWert would receive money and drugs in exchange for opening up his living space for the prostitution ring.
Lambach and VanWert were arrested Tuesday night, with charges of human trafficking, deriving support from a prostitute, knowingly permitting prostitution and sexual conduct for a fee leveled against them, police said.
Both men are held without bail until Nov. 29, when they will have a “dangerousness hearing” that will determine their bail, according to police.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” the police department wrote. “Additional charges are pending. Members of the Pittsfield Police Department are making every effort to provide support and resources to the victims in this case.”
Comments