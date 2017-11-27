An Arkansas couple plans to name their firstborn daughter Olivia Garton, inspired in part by their love of Olive Garden restaurants.
An Arkansas couple plans to name their firstborn daughter Olivia Garton, inspired in part by their love of Olive Garden restaurants. Steve Helber The Associated Press file
Do you love Olive Garden enough to name your baby after it? This couple does

By Don Sweeney

November 27, 2017 11:25 AM

Justin and Jordan Garton once spent seven straight weeks eating at Olive Garden.

It wasn’t entirely out of their shared love for pasta – an unlimited pasta deal offered by the Italian restaurant chain helped the then-newlyweds through a period of financial difficulty in 2015, 26-year-old Jordan told Arkansas Online. She had snapped up a $100 neverending pasta pass, which goes on sale once a year, to supply them with nightly meals and next-day leftovers.

“They really lifted our spirits during a tough time,” Justin, 27, told Today. So when the Fort Smith, Arkansas, couple came across the names Olive and Olivia while pondering a list of Italian names for their daughter, due Dec. 7, the choice seemed obvious – almost.

“When we said ‘Olive Garton’ out loud, obviously we got a big kick out of that, but kids are cruel nowadays, so we wanted it to be a bit more subtle,” Justin told Today. Instead, they went with Olivia Michelle Garton – yes, they’re aware her initials will be O.M.G. “I guess we just have to be those hashtag millennial parents,” Jordan Garton told ABC News.

They announced her name on Twitter with a photo of a custom onesie based off the Olive Garden logo designed by a friend. The restaurant chain has contacted the family and plans to send a special care package when she’s born, according to ABC News.

“We couldn’t have been more thrilled upon hearing about the Garton’s growing family,” an Olive Garden spokeswoman told ABC News. “We always love hearing the unique ways our guests have been able to connect with Olive Garden, and we can’t wait to meet baby Olivia.”

By the way, Jordan’s favorite Olive Garden dish is the ravioli di portobello, while Justin prefers braised beef and tortelloni, according to Arkansas Online.

