Surveillance footage shows a suspected car thief with a $340,000 Ferrari 458 Spider. NBC4 screen grab

National

She left her $340,000 Ferrari to be serviced. It got stolen and wrecked instead.

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

November 28, 2017 06:22 PM

Eadweard York wasn’t exactly happy with the customer service at Ferrari & Maserati of Newport Beach when he went to pick up his girlfriend’s car last month.

The car – a $340,000 Ferrari 458 Spider – was missing.

It had actually been stolen. Security footage showed a man wearing a Ferrari jacket walking around the service center, looking in a few car windows before driving off in the Ferrari. A worker had left the key on the passenger seat, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It was 27 hours before anyone noticed the car was missing.

Two weeks later, the car was found at a gas station in Santa Ana. The man driving the car – identified as Israel Perez Rangel – was begging for gas money and ran from police, according to the Times.

ferrari mug
Israel Perez Rangel, 38, of Santa Ana pleaded not guilty to charges including grand theft auto.
Santa Ana Police Department

He’d take the car for a crazy joy ride.

Posting on Instagram, York said the car had been driven 1,400 miles over the 14 days. He also posted pictures and a list of damages that included: a broken paddle shifter, destroyed gear box and cracked fins. The dashboard was chopped up and all the rubber had been burned off the tires, he wrote. The thief left drug remnants and had puked in the car.

 

A post shared by Eadweard York (@eadweardyork) on

In all, the damages were estimated at $50,000. York’s girlfriend, Susan Friedman, purchased the car last year and planned to give the car to her son as a family heirloom, NBC 4 said. She received a check from the insurance company for the depreciated value of the vehicle.

The service center did offer to try to find a similar car “at their cost,” York wrote in a second post on Instragram.

But Friedman has already used the insurance money for a new car, according to the Times. She now has a 2018 Lamborghini Huracán.

