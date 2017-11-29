Former "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry attended the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York.
‘Karma’: Why everyone's talking about Ann Curry after Matt Lauer's 'Today' show firing

By Mandy Matney And Matthew Martinez

November 29, 2017 08:47 AM

Twitter is calling it karma.

Former “Today” show anchor Ann Curry was fired in 2012, and her then co-anchor Matt Lauer was blamed for her departure.

Curry was allegedly fired after ratings fell behind rival morning show “Good Morning America,” but internal research at NBC showed that Lauer was losing viewers as he became “less appealing” than Curry to the audience, New York Magazine reported.

In 2014, former “Today” co-chost Meredith Viera told US Weekly, "That was such a bad time. I really felt for Matt a lot. And I felt for Ann, too. It turned so nasty, really nasty. Every day you're reading this stuff that is just beyond cruel from angry, angry people who felt that Ann had been slighted and embarrassed and humiliated."

Curry hasn’t responded to Lauer’s firing yet, but people are imagining her reaction and expressing frustration over how she was treated.

