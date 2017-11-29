Garrison Keillor fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

Minnesota Public Radio confirms it has fired Garrison Keillor after receiving a single “inappropriate behavior” allegation.
Keillorm, 75, retired in 2016 from hosting duties on “A Prairie Home Companion” after 40 years with the program, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac” for syndication.
He told The Associated Press about the firing Wednesday before MPR posted a statement to its website confirming his dismissal.
“Last month, MPR was notified of the allegations which relate to Mr. Keillor’s conduct while he was responsible for the production of A Prairie Home Companion,” the statement read. MPR announced that it has severed all business ties with Keillor and canceled contracts with his media companies, including ending rebroadcasts of “The Best of A Prairie Home Companion” and “The Writer’s Almanac.”
The release said MPR also would change the name of future broadcasts of “A Prairie Home Companion,” now hosted by Chris Thile.
In a follow-up statement to The Associated Press, Keillor said he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.” He didn’t give details of the allegation.
“It’s some sort of poetic irony to be knocked off the air by a story, having told so many of them myself, but I’m 75 and don’t have any interest in arguing about this. And I cannot in conscience bring danger to a great organization I’ve worked hard for since 1969,” Keillor said.
On Tuesday, Keillor penned an opinion column for The Washington Post defending Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who faces some calls to resign after accusation of inappropriate conduct, including an alleged incident during a 2006 USO tour before his election.
“Eleven years later, a talk show host in LA, she goes public, and there is talk of resignation, “ Keillor wrote. “This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness. No kidding.”
Christopher Ingraham, a Washington Post reporter, noted on Twitter that Keillor almost certainly wrote the opinion column knowing that he was under investigation or was about to be fired.
MPR has been working on this for over a month, which means Keillor almost certainly knew the final outcome when his WaPo op-ed urging clemency for Franklin went up *last night* https://t.co/2trdCCvg8u pic.twitter.com/KXcpwm4Wgo— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 29, 2017
After word of Keillor’s firing, a 1994 video of a National Press Club speech surfaced in which he said, “A world in which there is no sexual harassment at all is a world in which there will not be any flirtation.”
"A world in which there is no sexual harassment at all is a world in which there will not be any flirtation" -- radio humorist Garrison Keillor at @PressClubDC April 7, 1994... at 31:05 in this video: https://t.co/9ChxtCdZqD pic.twitter.com/nTtJXar3nK— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 29, 2017
Keillor’s firing comes after a series of shake ups at NPR, including the resignation of NPR’s news chief Mike Oreskes in early November amid allegations of sexual harassment and the ouster of NPR Chief News Editor David Sweeney on Tuesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
