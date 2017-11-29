He talked panties and politics: Woman shares Facebook messages from Texas politician

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:32 Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 2:38 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Cannon

