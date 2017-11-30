Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) is pictured during a “Today” show interview with Marion Brown, who publicly accused Conyers of sexual assault Thursday.
National

Too soon? ‘Today’ reads Lauer apology then talks to woman accusing a congressman

By Matthew Martinez

November 30, 2017 09:15 AM

Getting the interview with one of John Conyers’ (D-MI) sexual assault accusers would have been a feather in the cap of any morning show anchor.

Except this anchor, on this specific day.

Savannah Guthrie, who was joined again Thursday by Hota Kotb at the “Today” anchor desk after Matt Lauer’s firing Tuesday night, interviewed one of Conyers’ accusers very soon after reading Lauer’s apology statement.

It was as brave as any other accuser stepping out from anonymity to speak to power, but that’s not what some viewers took away from the exchange between Guthrie and Marion Brown, who accused Conyers of “violating my body, propositioning me and inviting me to hotels” when she worked for him. Conyers was hospitalized Thursday in the Detroit area, due in large part to the stress associated with “this media assault,” according to WDIV-TV. He is 88 years old and has represented three different Michigan districts in a Congressional career that started in 1965.

What on another day, on another network could have been a poignant interview or an exclusive exposé, turned into one of those awkward moments when the show shining the light on the accusations is mired in reports of a “boy’s club” culture that allegedly allowed abuse to fester there as well.

Guthrie at one point asked Brown if she told any of her bosses about Conyers’ behavior, which wasn’t lost on the Twitter crowd, either.

To some, it all just felt a little too soon.

Lauer’s statement, first read on the “Today” show, said in part, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. ... Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Before Lauer’s firing, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim was forced to answer questions about the network’s coverage of powerful members of the media who have been accused of sexual harassment. NBC News reporter Ronan Farrow took his story on Harvey Weinstein’s accusers to The New Yorker when NBC executives reportedly shied away from going with it, according to the Huffington Post.

“The notion that we would try to cover for a powerful person is deeply offensive to all of us,” Oppenheim told HuffPo at a recent NBC News town hall. “We were on that long list of places that chased this thing, tried to nail it, but weren’t ultimately the ones who broke it.”

NBC also failed to air the “Access Hollywood” tape with Donald Trump and Billy Bush, even though the show was owned by them. Bush was fired by NBC 10 days after the tape was made public by The Washington Post.

