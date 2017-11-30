Have you seen this missing North Carolina girl?

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 0:58 Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy