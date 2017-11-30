Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 5:32 'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department

