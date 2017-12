More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 5:32 'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN

