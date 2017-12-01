It’s too dangerous to hug at work now, sheriff posts on Facebook. He’s giving it up

1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause

5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

1:25 A love story for the ages

3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

0:44 Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial

4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage