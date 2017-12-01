With Flynn plea, Mueller getting closer to Trump, Kushner

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 1:25 A love story for the ages 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 0:44 Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

