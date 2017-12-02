How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 4:02 Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts 2:54 Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 3:00 Cottonmouths to suspend operations: "Unfortunately, the cup is empty." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA