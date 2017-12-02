300 games later, these Words With Friends foes forged a real-life friendship

The internet is crying, quickly wiping away the tears and defiantly shouting, “I’m not crying, you’re crying!”
This time, it’s all because of a tweet Friday showing photos of a young man’s first real-life encounter with a friend he made over a year ago when they squared off on the smartphone game Words With Friends.
so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo— High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017
Spencer is 22 and lives in Harlem, and Roz is 86 and lives in a retirement community in Florida. But that hasn’t stopped the two from forging a friendship that finally culminated in hugs Friday, according to Amy Butler, a New York pastor who brokered the real-life meeting.
As of Saturday morning, Spencer’s tweet had amassed more than 120,000 retweets, 520,000 likes and 2,600 comments. He said he considered Roz “a good friend of mine” even before they got the chance to meet.
“Life is f---ing crazy i’ve mever been to Florida yall (sic),” Spencer said in another tweet, while his photos were busy going viral. Clearly, the moment wasn’t lost on him, or the thousands of others who shared the heartwarming moment, including the Words With Friends account itself.
Sweet day today with Spencer and his #wordswithfriends friend, Roz, watching them bond in person for the first time. #relationshipschangeus pic.twitter.com/9sW0ojE318— Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 1, 2017
We can’t get enough of this! Amazing. Thank you for sharing your story with us. #WWF2 #UseYourWords https://t.co/oXSv2sHYkB— Words With Friends (@WordsWFriends) December 2, 2017
That’s super dope.. technology bringing people from different places and different generations together— LJ (@trippysauce) December 2, 2017
HI THIS IS WHAT IM SOBBING ABOUT https://t.co/9Xpon2ZPaI— Mariel Salcedo (@MarielSalcedo) December 2, 2017
At least one Twitter user who responded had a similar story, pointing to the ability of the game that was developed in 2009 by social game developer Zynga to bring word enthusiasts together over miles of coastline or even oceans.
I made a beautiful friend on WWF many years ago. I am American, she was from UK. We vacationed together here and in Perú. Then cancer took her a little over a year ago. So grateful for her presence, however short, in my life—and grateful you got to meet your WW Friend! God Bless!— Patricia Cuxirimay (@patriciaturner) December 2, 2017
No word on who got the better of the 300-plus match history between the two friends, though.
