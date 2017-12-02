A delivery driver for Amazon pooped in a man’s driveway, video shows

At first, Nemy Bautista said he thought someone’s dog pooped on the end of his driveway.
So Bautista took a look at his home security footage to find out whose dog in his Sacramento, California, neighborhood left the stinky mess Tuesday, according to Fox40.
It turned out the culprit wasn’t a dog at all.
Instead, Bautista learned it was a contractor for Amazon who was delivering packages, according to CBS Sacramento. He posted on the company’s Facebook page with a pointed question.
Never miss a local story.
“Why is your driver squatting in-front of my house?” Bautista wrote. “Let me give you a hint ... he/she is not tying their shoes. I have it on video!”
Amazon responded to his comment, asking Bautista to send his contact information over so it can “take a closer look at the issue.”
But Bautista complained on Facebook that it took over five hours for someone to come and pick up the offending package.
The contractor pooped in front of his driveway around 3 p.m., according to Fox 40, and no one from Amazon arrived until 8:30 p.m.
And when a supervisor for the delivery person arrived at his house, Bautista said he wasn’t prepared for the stinky package.
“He was in shock when we saw the size of ‘it’,” Bautista told ABC10. “He ended up scooping it up with a plastic bag, but didn't want to take it with him. It smelled really bad.”
He also said the supervisor just put the poop in his garbage can.
In an official statement, Amazon said that it parted ways with the delivery person.
“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers,” the statement read, as reported by The Huffington Post. “This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’re in direct communication with the customer.”
The company also said it gave Bautista a gift card, according to ABC10.
Comments