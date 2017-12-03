FBI: Investigators recover remains believed to be missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 1:16 Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 2:15 Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately? 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 4:02 Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts 2:54 Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP

