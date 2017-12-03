A student turned in homework — with drawings of a mass shooting, cops say

Be careful what you draw.
One Florida man is learning the hard way after his sketches on a child’s homework got him arrested and charged, according to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Port St. Joe Elementary School launched an investigation after finding a violent and “disturbing” drawing of a school shooting on a student’s homework assignment.
“The drawing depicted a school house on fire, a person running from the school on fire and several others standing in a line being shot by an individual,” the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“The image included two people on the ground in what appeared to be a pool of blood. The words, ‘Pew, Pew, Pew,’ were written next to the person with the gun,” police added.
Robert Paul Alexander Edwards, 33, was ultimately arrested and charged with writing threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to police.
It’s unclear if he is a parent or a family member of the student who turned in the homework assignment.
“Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies. We take matters like this very seriously,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison.
Harrison added that Edwards was interviewed by investigators, and that “although the actions in the drawing were taken seriously, there is no reason to believe that Edwards was going to carry out the threat.”
