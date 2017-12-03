Elderly couple’s booty dancing at Miami casino proves the love is still alive

One elderly couple in Miami is proving that age doesn’t matter — at least not when it comes to dancing.
The unidentified duo broke out in a spicy dance Friday night at Miami’s Magic City Casino, showing the crowd how it’s done.
In a video posted on Facebook by Los Pichy Boys, the abuelitos are seen working it inside a lobby. At one point, the elderly man goes low to the ground as the woman twerks to a reggaeton song.
Never miss a local story.
It escalated quickly.
Their eyes locked as they swayed back and forth.
Sparks flew.
Romance filled the room, as a crowd gathered around the couple that refused to miss a beat.
So far, the video has almost 4 million views.
“Me as an old man with my girl,” the comedy duo Los Pichy Boys captioned the video in Spanish.
Magic City Casino echoed the sentiment on Facebook: “TGIF, amirite?! #abuelasgotgame #miami #livemusic.”
One viewer referred to the couple as “Hialeah’s finest!”
“We need to step up our game,” one Facebook user wrote. Said another: “Omg honey, I hope this is us at their age. Sooo cute and totally fun. A old couple still enjoying life.”
Some on the other hand were so speechless, they decided to change the subject.
“I really don’t know what to say so I’ll just share a buñuelos recipe:
Ingredients:
- 100 grams of butter
- 500 grams of flour
- 250 ml of whole milk
- 5 large eggs
-Virgin olive oil
- One spoonful of salt
- Sugar
- Ground cinnamon....”
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments