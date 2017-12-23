Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

