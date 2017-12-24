Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 0:14 Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

