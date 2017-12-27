Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Robert Gauthier MCT
Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Robert Gauthier MCT

National

Power goes out at Disneyland, leaving visitors stuck on rides

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 27, 2017 04:25 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A power outage at Disneyland caused guests to get stuck on rides Wednesday, and the frustration was aired on social media.

A Disneyland spokesperson said power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland and guests are being escorted off rides, ABC7 reported. There is currently no estimated time for power to be restored.

The amusement park was near capacity, according to ABC7, and a tweet from Disneyland’s official Twitter account said the resort was very busy. At about 1 p.m., Disneyland announced on their Twitter account that they would only admit visitors who were re-entering the park, adding that California Adventure was still open to everyone.

On social media, users expressed their frustration at the outage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The outage isn’t the only issue Disney parks dealt with this holiday season. Magic Kingdom in Disney World closed briefly on Christmas Day due to “capacity issues,” WFTV reported.

More Videos

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

Pause
The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history 2:44

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Columbus area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance 2:11

Columbus area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap 1:33

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

  • Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

    A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, scheduled to open in 2019, are set at a remote trading port on a planet not seen before and is one of the last stops on the edge of Wild Space.

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, scheduled to open in 2019, are set at a remote trading port on a planet not seen before and is one of the last stops on the edge of Wild Space.

Disney Parks

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

Pause
The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history 2:44

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Columbus area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance 2:11

Columbus area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap 1:33

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

  • The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

    Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

View More Video