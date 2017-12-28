They thought they’d won thousands. But lottery officials say there was a glitch

More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:50 Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stats professor explains lottery odds A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

