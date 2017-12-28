He sped away from police – right off the end of a pier

More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 17:57 Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:28 Watch the final minute of wild Columbus-Carver state championship game 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. JD Moreland via Storyful

