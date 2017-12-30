Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 5:24 They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 3:14 Coroner discusses homicide and murder 0:44 Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 0:55 Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

