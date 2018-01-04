More than 52,000 of these laptop batteries are recalled due to overheating, burning

2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause

1:54 Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

1:37 Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

2:25 Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist