With resources scarce, ATF struggles to inspect gun dealers

2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause

3:13 Hooters pleads case as ‘all-American’ brand in dispute about Fort Worth license

1:33 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 8 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

1:43 CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting

0:52 New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

0:24 Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going