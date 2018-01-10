Linda Jean Fahn is charged with aggravated assault.
Linda Jean Fahn is charged with aggravated assault. Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office
Linda Jean Fahn is charged with aggravated assault. Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office

National

Her husband was on the toilet when she decided to make him listen to her, police say

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 01:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

GOODYEAR, Ariz.

An Arizona woman is facing charges after police say she fired shots at her husband while he sat on the toilet to make him “listen.”

KNXV-TV reports 69-year-old Linda Jean Fahn recently was arrested following a frantic call from her husband.

He told Goodyear police Fahn barged in while he was using the restroom and fired two shots above his head.

According to a police report, Fahn told officers, “I shot two bullets at the wall above his head to make him listen to me.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say the shots were fired about seven inches above the man’s head as he was slouched on the toilet.

Fahn has been charged with aggravated assault. It was not known if she had an attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

    Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video