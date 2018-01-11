Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

More Videos 2:27 Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches Pause 1:10 Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 1:10 Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 0:34 Oprah Winfrey shows deep mud in her garden, rescue helicopters overhead in Montecito 1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

