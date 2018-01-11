He was deported after killing a woman in a crash. He just tried to get back in, police say

Alejandro Pardo-Castro was in the United States illegally when he hit a woman on a motorcycle with his pickup truck, police say.
Pardo-Castro hit Modena Dollison, who was not wearing a helmet, back in 2011, the Dallas Morning News reported. She died at a local hospital.
After he was arrested, police said they discovered that the man was in the country illegally and did not have a driver's license, according to court documents obtained by CBS.
He was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and officials deported him to Mexico after he spent 18 months in prison.
But on Saturday, U.S. Border Patrol agents said they arrested Pardo-Castro as he allegedly tried to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico border and back into this country. He was caught in Del Rio, Texas, according to KSAT12.
Agents with the Border Patrol said they found Pardo-Castro’s footprints at a ranch in Brackettville near the Texas-Mexico border — and used them to track him down and arrest him.
He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of the charge of illegal reentry after deportation, according to San Angelo Live.
He will remain in the country until the charges against him play out in court and he spends time in jail for anything he might be found guilty of, the Morning News reported.
“This subject has already demonstrated his propensity to commit serious crimes,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said, according to CBS. “I thank our agents for their hard work and vigilance, which prevents these types of criminals from re-entering our communities.”
Despite Pardo-Castro’s arrest, the Department of Homeland Security announced December that arrests for illegal border crossings into the country are actually at a 46-year-low, NPR reported. But arrests inside the country that stem from immigration charges are up by 25 percent.
President Donald Trump has advocated for constructing a wall along the southern border of the U.S. to keep out illegal immigrants during his campaign and subsequent presidency.
