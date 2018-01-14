A Charlotte mother is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teenagers with a knife.
A Charlotte mother is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teenagers with a knife. Observer File Photo
A Charlotte mother is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teenagers with a knife. Observer File Photo

National

Mom thought her son was being bullied, so she brought a knife to his school, cops say

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 14, 2018 08:49 AM

A Charlotte mom is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teens with a knife, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers were called to Coulwood Middle School at 500 Kentberry Drive around 8 a.m., after reports of a woman being armed on campus, police said.

The mom, 32-year-old Olga Cortez, had followed her 13-year-old son’s bus to school because she believed two other 13-year-old boys were bullying him.

When Cortez arrived to the school, she began to argue with one of the suspected bullies, police said. That student then began to assault Cortez, so police said Cortez pulled out a knife and flailed it around after the two students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olga Cortez
Olga Cortez, 32, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she drew a knife on two teenagers she thought were bullying her son.
Mecklenburg County Jail

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff were able to gain control of Cortez and she put her knife away, police said.

There were no injuries.

All three teenagers, including Cortez’s son, were charged with public affray, according to police. Two of the teenagers were also charged with simple assault, but police didn’t specify which students have the additional charge.

Cortez was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

    Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video