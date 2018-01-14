He threatened an employee with a wrench, cops say. But 2 customers had guns

More Videos 2:14 The Dream Lives for the next generation Pause 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 1:19 Columbus, Phenix City weather for January 14 from WRBL's Jeff Kelly 2:48 Spotlight on movie theater general manager 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:15 Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived A pair of customers legally carrying guns held an attacker at a York County, South Carolina, car dealership at bay until police could arrive, prosecutors said in court. A pair of customers legally carrying guns held an attacker at a York County, South Carolina, car dealership at bay until police could arrive, prosecutors said in court. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

A pair of customers legally carrying guns held an attacker at a York County, South Carolina, car dealership at bay until police could arrive, prosecutors said in court. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com