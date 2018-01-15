Zillow names the 10 hottest housing markets in the US for 2018

More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 2:46 MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole" 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:47 Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 1:14 Surveillance video: Armed robber crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 0:46 Here's the video of Casino boat shuttle that caught fire off Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

