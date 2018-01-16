Richard Nadler captured this photograph of an alligator and a python entwined on a Florida golf course.
National

Two giant reptiles fight for supremacy in the middle of a golf course

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 16, 2018 01:02 PM

Things can get a little complicated on the golf course, but one man’s experience at the 10th hole wasn’t exactly on par with a usual day.

Friday, Richard Nadler posted to his Facebook page, “‘Wild’ day on the 10th hole today! That’s a an alligator and a Burmese python entwined. The alligator seems to have the upper hand.”

Attached to the post, three photos of a large python wrapping its body around a gator near a water feature at The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples, Florida. But the gator had the snake clenched between its jaws. Just feet away, a group of men were still playing around the wildlife feature.

“In this particular golf course, there is a lot of wildlife. It's an absolutely beautiful course, with tons of wildlife. We don't normally see these animals entwined or having a fight or fighting for their life or whatever, but in this case the alligator is wrapped with this python,” Nadler told NBC 2. “They were absolutely still. ... There was no grappling going on -- nothing. The python's head was in the mouth of the alligator and the alligator was just sitting there absolutely still with his eyes wide open not moving. And he had all these people around him these golf carts and people walking around taking photographs.”

But all the photos and crowds didn’t stop Nadler, who finished his round of golf with his friends despite the gator and python’s presence, according to News 6 ClickOrlando.com.

Golf course officials told NBC 2 security was on-hand over the nearly four-hour incident to make sure no one approached the gator.

Nadler’s Facebook post has been shared more than 20,000 times and has accumulated more than 3,000 reactions and 1,000 comments.

Ken Powell

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081

