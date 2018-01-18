Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

More Videos 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads Pause 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:25 Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:50 New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:02 Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:21 13th Street overpass remains closed 0:47 Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy