See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers

New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

13th Street overpass remains closed

13th Street overpass remains closed

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go

National

Bud Light’s ‘Dilly Dilly’ marches into Super Bowl ad battle. Not everyone is on board

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 18, 2018 02:14 PM

The second installment of Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly” Super Bowl trilogy arrived Thursday.

And while the most recent episode, titled “Ye Old Pep Talk,” is funnier than some of the four previous ads, the “Dilly Dilly” phenomenon is now ingrained in the TV-watching social consciousness. Social media naysayers have begun to get their shots in.

Some, according to the Kansas City Star, are so over it already.

But it’s not a trilogy without a second installment. And, as AdWeek noted, great kings are eventually called on to give great wartime speeches. So Bud Light, under the creative direction of ad firm Wieden + Kennedy, ventured outside the castle walls with its “Dilly Dilly” campaign for the first time.

The king has a problem on the battlefield. He faces a force much stronger than his own and has to rouse his beleaguered group of farmers and peasants into battle to fight for a pile of Bud Light. Why he didn’t just get the wizard from the last commercial to turn the opposing army into cases of beer isn’t important.

The beer is what’s always been important in this series. That, and the catchphrase that planted itself on to the tip of TV-watchers’ tongues almost immediately after the series premiered in August 2017.

What they did in this latest ad, was take the catchphrase and turn it into a war cry.

“Ye Old Pep Talk” will officially air for the first time during both the AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday Jan. 21. The third installment of the trilogy will air for the first time during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, which will be televised on NBC.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:25

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers 1:50

New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

13th Street overpass remains closed 0:21

13th Street overpass remains closed

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:47

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go

