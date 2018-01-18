What happens in a government shutdown?

More Videos 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads Pause 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:25 Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:50 New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:02 Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:21 13th Street overpass remains closed 0:47 Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Government shutdown or government breakdown? Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. McClatchy Natalie Fertig

