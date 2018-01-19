‘We are a force and you are nothing.’ Aly Raisman’s powerful speech has people cheering

More Videos 1:28 Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum Pause 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 2:07 The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:35 Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:20 Black Panther 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Olympian Jordyn Wieber: "Nobody was protecting us" from gymnastics doctor's abuse Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP

