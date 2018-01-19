His life was a mess. Then his talent for beating people up changed everything.

More Videos 1:28 Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum Pause 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 2:07 The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:35 Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:20 Black Panther 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night Jordan Rinaldi, a graduate of Butler High and UNC Charlotte, is featured on the card for UFC Fight Night Charlotte, taking place Jan. 27 at Spectrum Center. In the biggest match of his career, he faces the undefeated Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout that’s part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s big “Fight Night” event. Jordan Rinaldi, a graduate of Butler High and UNC Charlotte, is featured on the card for UFC Fight Night Charlotte, taking place Jan. 27 at Spectrum Center. In the biggest match of his career, he faces the undefeated Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout that’s part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s big “Fight Night” event. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

