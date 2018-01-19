The room went dark during the middle school play. The show went on, with some help.

The technical director of the play at Miles River Middle School said things were going pretty well.
Kevin Berube told The Boston Globe that there were about 10 minutes left in the second act of “James and the Giant Peach” last Friday and “everything was chugging along.”
Then the room went dark, the newspaper reported.
“All of a sudden the lights went out,” said eighth-grader Leo Kagan, who played an insect. “I was like, OK, I guess we’re going to do this in the dark,” he told CBS Boston.
It was the latest production of the school’s drama club in Hamilton, Massachusetts, the news station reported, and the students behaved like true professionals. They continued performing and didn’t “stop or look or around or wonder what was happening,” Berube told The Boston Globe.
An audience member decided to help them along.
Eighth-grader Margo Tsouvalas, who narrated the play, told CBS Boston that the audience member took out their cellphone and turned on the flash. All of a sudden, dozens more had their flashlights on, lighting up the stage Kagan said.
“It looked like stars. I almost cried. I was holding in a lot of tears because I just thought it was so beautiful,” Tsouvalas told the news station.
A teacher told the Salem News that about 400 people had turned on their flashlights, seemingly in unison, as the students delivered their lines in the dark. The unnamed teacher described it as “perhaps the best piece of live theater” she’d ever seen, the newspaper reported.
“The audience was willing to get in on that and say, ‘...the show is going to go on.’ That was really special,” said Katie Simko, the show’s musical director, per The Boston Globe. Simko rushed to a nearby piano to keep the music going, according to the newspaper.
Video shows the children taking a bow in the dark auditorium as the audience members hold up their flashlights and clap for them. “What do you do when you lose power 10 mins before the end of the show? You keep going by the light of a hundred phones!” Berube wrote in a Facebook post.
