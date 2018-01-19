Bank robber stole a bag full of money — but forgot his car keys on the counter, cops say

A man robbing a Utah bank told the two tellers he had a gun, and he demanded they hand over their money, police said.
Then David Hamson, 39, stuffed the cash into a bag around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and left the Taylorsville, Utah, bank, hoping to get away from the crime scene in a car he’d stolen, police told KSL.
As he got to into his getaway car, though, Hamson realized he’d made a big mistake: He had left the keys to his stolen car on the counter at America First Credit Union, witnesses told police. At that point, Hamson decided to flee on foot, News 4 Utah reports.
But even on foot Hamson kept tripping up, police said. As he ran away, his bag of cash got caught on something and ripped, according to police, sending the stolen money flying, KSL reports.
Police caught up with Hamson shortly after the robbery, not far from the bank. Witnesses in the area helped police track him down, News 4 Utah reports.
Hamson is described in a jail report reviewed by KSL as “a known suspect in bank robberies which have occurred in West Valley City and Salt Lake City.”
Hamson was booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records, on suspicion of aggravated robbery. Police told News 4 Utah that Hamson admitted he had held up the credit union.
Court records show Hamson has quite the criminal history, including multiple instances of theft, assault and drug charges.
In 2015, Hamson and two others were arrested in connection with a string of three robberies in the same area of Utah, the Deseret News reports. At each robbery, Hamson and an accomplice would hand the bank’s teller a “very polite” note.
Bond for Hamson was set at $100,000 following his Thursday arrest, according to jail records.
A “good portion” of the stolen money was found along the path Hamson took trying to escape. Some of the cash, however, may have made its way into a storm drain, police told KSL.
