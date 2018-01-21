Sarah Wilmoth
Sarah Wilmoth Indian River Sheriff’s Office
Sarah Wilmoth Indian River Sheriff’s Office

National

Mom shopping for poop deodorizer left her baby in the car, but took her meth with her

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 21, 2018 12:51 PM

A Florida mother’s trip to Publix for spray to cover the smell of poop ended in a trip to jail on child endangerment and drug charges.

Vero Beach’s Sarah Wilmoth, 30, posted $6,500 bond two days after her Jan. 13 arrest in the parking lot of a Vero Beach Publix. But Indian River Sheriff’s Office deputies wouldn’t have been there had an alert couple not noticed the baby boy in Wilmoth’s 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, police say.

According to Wilmoth’s arrest report, the couple noticed the baby alone in his car seat when they parked next to the SUV that afternoon. They noticed the baby again when they returned 45 minutes later, still alone in his car seat, but the infant now “seemed to be crying hysterically.”

The couple called the sheriff’s office, whose deputies called EMS while breaking into the car to get to the baby boy. EMS medically cleared the child while a license plate search turned up Wilmoth’s name. Publix management paged Wilmoth to the customer service counter for the deputies, who arrested her for leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes, police say.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upon seeing EMS tending to her son, the report says Wilmoth screamed, “Oh, my God! That’s my son!” and explained, “My cousin was in the car with my baby and I don’t know where he ran off to and why he would leave my son alone.”

The report says Wilmoth quickly changed her story and said she left the infant in the car because he was sleeping. Being under arrest, Wilmoth was searched. That turned up a “small clear, plastic baggy containing a clear rocky substance and a crack pipe with residual material within...”

Wilmoth admitted that it was methamphetamine laced with cocaine, police say. A more thorough search of Wilmoth found, in her bra: facial cream, clear nail polish, Opi Pinking of You pink nail polish, and Poo Pourri Before-You-Go spray, sort of a Chanel No. 5 for waste disposal No. 2, police say.

Police then added shoplifting and meth possession onto the child endangerment charges.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

    Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video